Vernon E. Kirchhoff, 89, of Tripoli, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Scott Duffus officiating. Interment will follow with military rites conducted by Brandenburg-Krueger Post No. 4013 VFW of Tripoli at Freemont Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, February 28 at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the church on Friday. There will be a Masonic Service at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home conducted by the Masonic Lodge of Waverly. Memorials may be made in his name to Grace Lutheran Church, and VFW, both of Tripoli or the Shrine Hospital for Children.

Vernon Erwin, son of Erwin and Dorothy (Chapin) Kirchhoff was born June 1, 1929, at the family's home, rural Tripoli. Vernon was baptized and confirmed at the First Congregational Church in Tripoli. He received his early education in the Country Schools rural Tripoli prior to graduating from Tripoli High School in 1947. He married Sarah Berlin and the couple would later divorce. Vernon served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from December of 1954 before being honorably discharged in April of 1956. During his service he was stationed in Italy, Spain, and Germany. Vernon would continue to serve his country in the United States Army Reserves until 1962. On April 8, 1959, he was united in marriage with Verona Judisch at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner. The couple made their home in the Tripoli area. Vernon drove truck for Tripoli Food and Livestock and drove school bus for Tripoli High School for many years. He also farmed in the Tripoli area and worked for John Deere & Co. from July of 1965 before retiring in April of 1993. Vernon was a long time active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, Brandenburg-Krueger Post No. 4013, VFW of Tripoli, was a Mason for over fifty years, and the El Kahir Shrine for over forty years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, played in a softball league, and enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and Schaafkopf.

Vernon is survived by his five children, Deb (Dean) Mirs, Becky (Dale) Shonka, Randy (Pia) Kirchhoff, Tammy (Alan) Geweke all of Tripoli, and Julie (Kevin) Pearce of Omaha, Nebraska; fourteen grandchildren, Chris Mirs of Plano, Texas, Leslie (Nick) Kaeding of North Liberty, Tyler (Sarah) Shonka of Tripoli, Mike (Kaylin) Dornbusch of Waterloo, Taylor Dornbusch of Iowa City, Kyle (Brittney) Kirchhoff of Tripoli, Tanner (Mary Reding) Shonka of Tripoli, Kalie (Kris) Schuldt of Winterset, Grant Pearce of Denver, Colorado, Taylor Geweke of Tripoli, Trent Pearce of Omaha, Nebraska, Kara Pearce of Omaha, Nebraska, Jordan Geweke of Tripoli, and Brianna Kirchhoff of Tripoli; seven great-grandchildren, Carson Kaeding, Piper Shonka, Chloe Kaeding, Kayson Kirchhoff, Kohen Kirchhoff, Adrian Dornbusch, and Sawyer Kaeding; and several nieces and nephews.

