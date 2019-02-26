Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vernon H. Arthur, 68, of Waverly, passed away suddenly on Thursday evening, February 21, 2019, at his home, of natural causes.

Vern was born on December 15, 1950, in Oelwein, the son of Donna (Meyer) and Earl Arthur. He grew up on the Arthur family dairy farm near Maynard. He was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maynard and was active in 4-H, FFA, football, basketball and baseball. Following graduation from West Central High School, in 1969, Vern attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he received a baseball scholarship as a pitcher. Following his education, Vern began his lifelong career in the concrete construction industry. He worked for Hawkins and Kiewit in Omaha before moving to Waverly in 1989. In Waverly, Vern worked for Cedar Valley Corp., Rainbow Concrete and finally Croell Redi-Mix, where he was employed at the time of his passing.

On October 6, 1979, Vern was united in marriage to his college sweetheart, Jo Ellen TeKrony in Omaha, Nebraska. The couple was blessed with four sons.

Vern is survived by his wife, Jo, four sons, Aaron (Danielle) of Charleston, West Virginia, Andrew (Kristen) of Conroe, Texas, Austin of Naples, Florida, and Alex (Rachel) of Baytown, Texas; nine grandchildren, Gavin, Houston, Rowen, Peytin, Greyson, Colton, Hannah, Logan and Aubree; four sisters, Lois Eggerth of Cherokee, Betty (Ernie) Cox of Prescott, Arizona, Joyce Geistkemper of Fayette, and Eleanor (Jim) Miner Hageman of Calmar; three brothers, Rodney (Becky) Arthur of Loveland, Colorado, Myron (Janet) Arthur of Oelwein, and Jerry (Florida) Arthur of Norwalk; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jo's parents; one sister, Eileen Arthur; and two brothers, Gene and Bernard; three brothers-in-law, Robert Eggerth, Jim Geistkemper and Brooks Miner; and one niece, Marcia Wilhelmi.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastor Carolyn Bowers officiating. Vern's body will be cremated after the funeral service. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Vern Arthur Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 172, Waverly, IA 50677 or https://www.gofundme.com/manage/vernon-arthur-memorial-fund. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

