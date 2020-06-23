Vicki Kay Lee, 74, of Waverly, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Vicki was born February 4, 1946, in Ottumwa, the daughter of Fred and Lena (McCreery) Hayes. She graduated from Hedrick High School with the class of 1964. On January 30, 1965, she was united in marriage to Ronald "Ron" Lee in Hedrick. She worked at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community as a CNA/Med Aid and the Waverly Hy-Vee from 1996 until 2019. Ron passed away in 2011 and Vicki continued to live in Waverly.
Vicki is survived by two sons; Mark (Lisa) Lee of Lafayette, Indiana and Kevin (Dawn) Lee of Waverly, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, a brother-in-law Stanley Gambel and a sister-in-law Barb Swaim. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, sister Connie Gamble, father and mother-in-law James and Lucille Lee, brother-in-law Sam Swaim.
Graveside Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the McCormick Cemetery in Ottumwa with Pastor Bill Hornbeck officiating. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.