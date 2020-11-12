Virgil C. Hartman of Waverly, Iowa, died on November 8, 2020.



He was he was born October 27, 1929, in Bremer County near Readlyn, Iowa. He was the son of Otto and Ada (Westendorf) Hartman. He was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Saint John's Lutheran Church in Rural Maxfield Township near Denver, Iowa, and was confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa.



Virgil graduated from Saint Paul's Lutheran School in Waverly. After graduation he farmed with his father near Bremer Iowa. On August 20, 1950, he was married to Leola Mack from rural Ionia, Iowa. They raised their three children and worked the family dairy farm near Bremer until his death.



Virgil is survived by his wife Leola, his best friend, and his three children. Paulette (Dan) Norton, of Waverly, Kevin (Pam Baier), of Waverly, Cheryl (Larry) Krough, of Scottsdale, Arizona. There are eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Karen (Russell) Schmidt.



There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date, yet to be determined.

