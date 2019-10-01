Home

Virginia Busse


1930 - 2019
Virginia Busse Obituary
Virginia Busse, 89 of Clarksville, Iowa passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her residence in Clarksville.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville, with Pastor Jim Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lynwood cemetery in Clarksville, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Wednesday. There will be a Rebekah Lodge service at 7:00 pm Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Foundation and online condolences for Virginia may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Busse family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
