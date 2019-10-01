|
Virginia Busse, 89 of Clarksville, Iowa passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her residence in Clarksville.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville, with Pastor Jim Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lynwood cemetery in Clarksville, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Wednesday. There will be a Rebekah Lodge service at 7:00 pm Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Foundation and online condolences for Virginia may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Busse family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019