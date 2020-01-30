|
Virginia "Jean" Demuth
Virginia M. "Jean" Demuth, age 94, of Waterloo and formerly of Osage, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Osage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice of Waterloo or the Salvation Army.
Jean was born January 15, 1926, on the family farm in Black Hawk County, near Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Teisinger) Schuler. She grew up in the Waterloo area. Jean met Cletus "Clete" Demuth while working at the former Rath Packing; they were married on October 29, 1949, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 1952, they moved to Osage, where they owned and operated Demuth Radio and TV. Jean was employed briefly in the bakery at the Jack and Jill Store in Osage, and was a nurse's aide at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage from 1976 to 1987. Jean was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Guild. She was also a member of the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and served as the Auxiliary Historian. Jean enjoyed reading, photo albums, and traveling with Clete. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Jean is survived by two daughters, Eleanor "Nikki" Demuth of Waterloo, and Cheryl (Marvin) Malek of Mason City; two sons, Jon (Lisa) Demuth of Shell Rock, and Joel (Kristi) Demuth of Shell Rock; grandchildren, Chad Wendt of Osage, Kirsten (Cory) Kuester of Des Moines, Matt Demuth of Clarksville, Nikolas (Alexis Dawson) Demuth of Chickamauga, Georgia, Sara Demuth of Shell Rock, Haley Shaw of Shell Rock, Ryan (Michelle) Malek of Mason City, and Casey (Shari Rutkowski) Malek of Vancouver, Washington; great-grandchildren, Trinity Malek, Jayce Demuth, and Vaeda Demuth; sisters, Betty Webb of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Sally Spaulding of Evansdale; and brothers, Carl Schuler of Waterloo, and Jerry (Judith) Schuler of Bristol, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Schuler; her husband Clete Demuth on March 5, 2000; brother, Ted Schuler; sister, Mary Killinger; and granddaughter, Lindsay Shaw.
