Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Merwyn Ebert

Send Flowers
Walter Merwyn Ebert Obituary
Walter Merwyn Ebert, 93, of rural Plainfield, Iowa, passed away early Monday morning, October 21, 2019, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. Burial will follow in Horton Cemetery, Horton, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.