Wayne E. Anderson, 87, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Wayne was born January 15, 1932, in McGregor, the son of Enoch S. and Leona (Baade) Anderson. He was baptized, confirmed and on July 25, 1969, married Nancy Mista at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Monona.
Wayne graduated from Monona High School in 1949 and that fall entered Upper Iowa University in Fayette. In January 1953, he entered the U.S. Army where he served until January 1955. Following his discharge, he returned to Upper Iowa University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1958.
He then went to work for Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Company in Waverly where he worked as Investment Accountant. While working for Lutheran Mutual he graduated from the Northwestern University School of Mortgage Banking in 1966. In 1970 he earned the designation of Fellow of the Life Office Management Association Institute with a major in Life Insurance Investments. He retired from Century Companies of America in 1987.
Following retirement Wayne enrolled at Wartburg College. In 1989 he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. From 1989 to 1996 he worked part-time as an accountant in the Wartburg College Controller's Office.
He is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Martha and Dennis Hesse, of Arlington Heights, Illinois; and a nephew, Mark. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Nancy on March 3, 2019.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Good Shepherd Chapel – Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Inurnment will be in the Monona Cemetery in Monona. Memorials may be directed to Wartburg College and online condolences for Wayne Anderson may be left at www.kaisercorosn.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Anderson family with arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019