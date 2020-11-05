Wendell Alvin Lampe, 100, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Shell Rock Care Center in Shell Rock.



Wendell was born on April 5, 1920, in Bremer County, the son of Carl and Martha (Brandt) Lampe. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Denver. He attended country school at Warren #6, St. Paul's Lutheran School and Waverly High School.



He enlisted in the Navy on November 2, 1942, while serving he completed a course in diesel engineering in Richmond, Virginia and a boiler and turbine lab in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He served on the U.S.S. Black and the U.S.S. Stephen Potter in the South Pacific during World War II and while serving participated in six major invasions.



In 1946, he returned to civilian life and was united in marriage to Dorothy Broderson on January 31, 1947. Together the couple farmed for 18 years and later Wendell entered the construction business. In 1973, Wendell started working for the City of Waverly as a Building Trades Inspector until his retirement in 1986. Dorothy passed away on their 71st wedding anniversary on January 31, 2018.



Wendell was a life member of the VFW and served on the church council. While outside he enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on his lawn and feeding the birds. He made many things around the house while woodworking. Wendell and Dorothy enjoyed attending the many Navy Shipmate reunions, which allowed them to travel all over the United States



Wendell is survived by his three sons, Eugene (Marlene) Lampe, of Hampton; Roger (Ruth) Lampe, of Waverly; and Dan (Judy) Lampe, of Waverly; a daughter, Bonnie Simpson, of Waverly; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dorothy Lampe; a son-in-law, James Simpson; a grandson, Scott Simpson, a great granddaughter, Emma Lampe, sisters, Arlene Beckel, Verla Broderson, Velda Darrah, a brother, Kenneth Lampe



A burial of his cremains and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School.



Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

