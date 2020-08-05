Wilbert Edward Huebner, 100, of Readlyn, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home.
Wilbert was born April 17, 1920, in Readlyn, the son of William and Martha (Meyerhoff) Huebner. He was baptized on May 9, 1920, and confirmed in 1934, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Readlyn High School. Wilbert served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II, where he received numerous medals. He was his honorably discharged in 1946. He was united in marriage to Irene Schroeder on October 26, 1947, at the United Church of Christ in Tripoli.
Wilbert was a lifelong farmer and worked as a rural mail carrier for over 28 years, retiring in 1986. He was a director of the Klinger Coop Creamery; held offices of the Rural Letter Carriers of Bremer County; was a two time commander of the Readlyn VFW Post No. 5661; served as trustee of Maxfield Township; was a director of the Senior Housing and a senior member of the Readlyn Historical Society. As a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger he served as a deacon as well as other offices.
Wilbert was always inquisitive and wanting to learn more.
Wilbert is survived by three sons, Daniel (Bev) Huebner, of Grinnell, Bruce Huebner, of Readlyn, and Rick (Janet) Huebner, of Readlyn; 10 grandchildren, Jon Huebner, Cindy Huebner, Greg (Cathy) Huebner, Sarah Huebner, Tyler (Heather Driscoll) Huebner, Jason Huebner, Josh Huebner, Alex Huebner, Mara (Jordan Burk) Huebner, and Ben Huebner; five great-grandchildren, Stella, Zoe, Emma, Lila and Evan; and a sister-in-law, Velma Huebner, of Clarence. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irene; two brothers, Arnold (Helen) Huebner and Orval Huebner; two sisters, Elda (Maurice) Noltensmeier and Norma (Arnold) Otto; and two sisters-in-law, Florence (Leon) Carlson and Marcille (Kenny) Kent.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger Facebook page. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be held in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery and military rites at the grave will be conducted by the Readlyn VFW Post No. 5661. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the Readlyn Historical Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.