William A. Busching, 85, of Waverly and formerly from Clarksville passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his daughter's residence in Waverly.
William Albert Busching was born on February 19, 1935, the son of Albert and Mary (Nordman) Busching in Clarksville. Bill was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. He attended Clarksville School District. Bill then entered the service, serving with the U.S. Air Force from 1953 until his discharge in 1957. While in the service, Bill obtained his GED. On November 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ruth Henning at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. He worked for Houck Construction setting high line poles, Olsen's Boat House, Gamble Store in Clarksville, Oliver Farm Equipment Company, and then at Waterloo Industries where he worked for 36 years until retiring in 1996.
Survivors are his two daughters, Susan (Kevin) Tjebkes, of Waverly, and Janelle Balcom (Alan Wunnecka), of Brownsville, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his four legged daughter, Trixie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth on May 13, 2013; grandson, Michael Darrah; seven brothers and a sister.
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in Lyn-Wood cemetery in Clarksville with military rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Group. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to the Busching family for a later designation in Bill's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorosn.com.