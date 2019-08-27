Home

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
301 First St. NW
Waverly, IA
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
301 First St. NW
Waverly, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
301 First St. NW
Waverly, IA
William "Bill" Ellinger

William "Bill" Ellinger Obituary
William "Bill" Ellinger, 74, of Waverly, passed away at home on Saturday August 24, 2019, of natural causes.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Private burial of cremains will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Bill's family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
