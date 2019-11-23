Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Catholic Church
Delhi, IA
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John Catholic Church
Delhi, IA
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Delhi, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Delhi, IA
William John "Bill" Britt


1925 - 2019
William John "Bill" Britt Obituary
William John "Bill" Britt, 94, of Manchester and formerly of Earlville and Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2019, of natural causes. He was born on January 12, 1925, at the family farm south of Delhi, the son of John J. and Eunice (Bersley) Britt. Bill graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1942.
On June 6, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Mary Ann Schemmel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello. They farmed near Earlville until moving to Manchester in 2005. Mary Ann proceeded him in death in 2014.
Survivors include their children: Tim (Beverly Larrick) of Adrian, Missouri, Connie (Jerry Meisgeier) of Traer, Jeff (Patti) of Riverside, Jill (Tom Hentges) of Palatine, Illinois, and Dan (Jean) of Waverly; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Ann (Merrel) Schnieders of Manchester.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and siblings, Paul and Donald.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, Iowa, with Rev. John Kremer officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7p.m., on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, where there will be a 4 p.m. Scripture Service. Friends may also call one hour before Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment with Military Rites: St. John Catholic Cemetery - Delhi, Iowa
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 23, 2019
