The "light" that was expressed as Willibelle Smith Buchanan Parham Koloc, 97, peacefully slipped away of natural aging causes during the night of May 5, 2020, to begin what she long said would be her "next great adventure."



She was living at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Willibelle was born January 3, 1923, in a downtown Guymon, Oklahoma, hotel. Her parents wisely had come by horse and wagon to town from their rural home as a blizzard approached in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Willibelle, often called Belle, was the first child of George Willis Smith and Mary Alta Reynolds Smith. She lived her first 65 years in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with the exception of a few World War II years following her graduation with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Panhandle A&M College. Upon retirement as a city librarian, Willibelle moved to Waverly, for her final 32 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Alta Mae Smith; her brother George Allen Smith; her husbands Bobby Lee Buchanan, Jesse Baugh Parham, and Jan Paul Koloc; and two sons, Barry Allison Buchanan and Ronald Lee Buchanan.



Willibelle is survived by her children: Bobby Allen (Gwen) Buchanan of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sherry Lynn (Ken) Buchanan Nuss of Waverly, Randall Kay Buchanan, of Batesville, Indiana, and Blane Lugene Buchanan, of Waverly; and by her step-children Barry (Jody) Parham, Jere Parham (Sam) Aguilera, and Mike (Lisa) Koloc, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.



Willibelle was cremated. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waverly, whose support has meant so very much. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store