Wilma Jean Brase, 95, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Plainfield, Iowa, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Wilma was born on March 27, 1925, in rural Plainfield, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Cora (Smith) Shipp. She grew up on a farm near Plainfield and graduated from the Waverly High School. On May 29, 1947, Wilma was united in marriage to Lorenz Brase, at the Baptist Church in Horton, Iowa. After 73 years of marriage, Lorenz passed away on August 28, 2020. She began her teaching career right out of high school starting at Douglas #4 for one year; five years at Maple Grove; and six years at Horton in Bremer County Rural School System. Wilma then took time off to start her family. When her youngest started kindergarten, she went to Wartburg College and renewed her teaching certificate. Wilma then taught for three years at Clarksville and eight years at Tripoli. She ended her time in the workforce at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in the Dietary Department.
Wilma wrote her autobiography titled "Iowa Castles."
Wilma's memory is honored by: four children, Kenneth (Deb) Brase, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Patricia (Larry) Silvernail, of Byron Center, Michigan, Steven (12 great-grandchildren; and a sister Darlene Shipp, of Waterloo, Iowa. She was preceded in death by: her parents; grandson, Tim Brase; great-grandson, Aidan Buseman; sister, Myrtle Jensen; and brother, Eugene Shipp.
Wilma has been cremated, due to COVID-19, the family will be planning a memorial service for her at a future date, at Horton Baptist Church in Horton, Iowa. Burial of her ashes will follow that service in the Horton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation and may be sent to Don Brase, 1324 Dakota Ave., Plainfield, Iowa 50666. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.