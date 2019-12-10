|
|
Yvonne M. Faust, 89, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bartels Lutheran Home in Waverly. She was born January 12, 1930 in Greene the daughter of John and Viola Barth Steere. She was a graduate of Waverly High School.
She married Alvin Faust on September 26, 1948 in Denver; he preceded her in death on December 9, 1986.
Yvonne worked as an operator and clerk at Northwestern Bell for 30 years, retiring in December of 1981. She then worked as a cook for the Brown Bottle in Waterloo for 17 years.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Allen Hospital, gardening, canning, sewing, embroidery and reading.
Survived by: three sisters, Donna Kraft of Waverly, Irva (Robert) Bruns of Waverly, Myrna Reeder of Orlando, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers Raymond and Dale Steere; three sisters, Velma Hegenow, Mavis Clayton and Norma Klemz; three brothers-in-law, Marvin Kraft, Roger Klemz, Veryl Reeder and two sisters-in-law, Leola Steere and Ruth Steere.
Services: were held at 10:30 Monday, December 9, 2019 at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to the or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019