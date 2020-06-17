Zelda Hellen Kellum, 76, of Waverly, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 13, 2020 ,at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC.
Funeral services for Zelda will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly, with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Please join the family immediately following the funeral for a time of fellowship and lunch. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Zelda will be laid to rest at the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike, Iowa at 2 p.m. following services and anyone is welcome to join the family for burial. Memorial contributions may be directed in Zelda's name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.ablesfuneralhomes.com
Zelda Hellen Tjebkes was born on November 23, 1943 to her parents Hank "Henry" and Ester Maxine (Aukes) Tjebkes. She was raised in the Clarksville area and graduated from Clarksville High School in the class of 1962. Zelda was united in marriage to Bruce Kellum on April 17, 1981. Zelda and Bruce enjoyed 38 wonderful years together. Zelda was retired from G&R publishing after 25 years of service.
Zelda loved playing cards (Push), dancing, making cook books, eating at the Maid Rite and Pizza Ranch. She was also fond of trying her luck at the casino from time to time. However, her true joy in life came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish Zelda's memory are her children: LaDonna Hinders and Dan (Dianah) Brandt; grandchildren: Megan (Rory), Kory (Mariah) and Jarred; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Liam, Ceagen, Cody, Joshua, Gaven, Makenzie, Waylon, Cecilia and Jennifer; as well as two nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bruce Kellum; parents: Hank "Henry" and Ester Tjebkes; siblings: Faith and Don Ward, Myrna, Darwin and Duane.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.