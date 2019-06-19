Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Agnes Grega
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Grega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Helen Grega

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Agnes Helen Grega Obituary
Agnes Helen Grega, formerly of Lake Ariel and Clarks Summit, died Saturday afternoon at Mountain View Care Center. She was the widow of Charles Grega.

Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Bertha Konops Peters. She was a waitress in Edison, NJ for over 37 years. She was a woman of Catholic faith.

Surviving is a son Charles Grega, Tobyhanna; brother Walter Peters, Florida; granddaughter Kortney Deramo; great grandson Zachary Boesch; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Kathleen Deramo and a brother Albert Peters.

A private service will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit Pa. 18411.
Published in Wayne Independent on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now