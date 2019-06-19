|
Agnes Helen Grega, formerly of Lake Ariel and Clarks Summit, died Saturday afternoon at Mountain View Care Center. She was the widow of Charles Grega.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Bertha Konops Peters. She was a waitress in Edison, NJ for over 37 years. She was a woman of Catholic faith.
Surviving is a son Charles Grega, Tobyhanna; brother Walter Peters, Florida; granddaughter Kortney Deramo; great grandson Zachary Boesch; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Kathleen Deramo and a brother Albert Peters.
A private service will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit Pa. 18411.
Published in Wayne Independent on June 19, 2019