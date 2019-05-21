Alberta Orth, 95, of Honesdale, died on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Wayne Woodlands Manor in Waymart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin W. Orth on June 21, 1993, and her daughter, Kathleen Torrick, on April 4, 2005. Alberta and Melvin married on June 26, 1945.

Born on April 4, 1924 in Laurella, PA, she was the youngest daughter and last surviving member of the William J. and Louisa E. Stephens Pepper family. Alberta was a loving wife and mother, and also worked as a florist at the Bethany homestead in her younger years.

When she and her family lived in Bethany, she was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church.

Alberta enjoyed spending time at home sewing and doing embroidery.

She also enjoyed baking, cats, and her pansies. Most of all, Alberta looked forward to visits from her great grandchildren. As a ninety five year old great grandmother, she was also happy to learn how to video chat with them.



She loved her family and missed her husband and daughter. She kept the faith and looked forward to the day she would be joining them in heaven.



Surviving are her grandchildren Jason Torrick and wife Emily of Sandusky, OH, and Amanda Richards and husband Kevin of Hawley; her son-in-law John Torrick and wife Jeannie of Honesdale; great grandchildren Olivia and Samuel Torrick. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her brothers Edson, Robert, Olin and Gerard Pepper; sisters Olga Schwartz, Mary Glosenger and Esther Lautenschlager.



Alberta's family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services and Wayne Woodlands for their kind and exceptional care.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 11 am by Pastor Ken Small. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may visit on Tuesday, 4 to 7.



Memorial contributions can be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr. Honesdale, PA 18431 Published in Wayne Independent on May 21, 2019