Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Allen J. Terrell Jr. Obituary
Allen J. Terrell, Jr., 64, of Lake Ariel passed away Sunday evening, October 6, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore PA after an illness. His wife, Leigh-Ann (Hutchins) Terrell survives him. They were married November 11, 1994.

Born October 8, 1954 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Allen J. and Mildred E. (Collins) Terrell.

He is also survived by three sons: Christian A. Terrell of Scranton, Shawn Terrell and his wife Adine of San Diego, CA, and Ryan Terrell of California, PA; a brother, Norman Terrell of Colorado; two sisters: Laurie Skotch and her husband Derwin of Pleasant Mount, and Susan Cortez and her husband Johnny of Las Vegas; nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St. Honesdale, PA 18431. www.BryantFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 8, 2019
