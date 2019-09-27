|
Anita "Babe" Roche, 73, of Elk Lake, Waymart, passed away suddenly, after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at home. Her husband, Maurice "Butch" Roche survives her. They celebrated 33 years of marriage on July 11.
Born on March 6, 1946 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late William and Anita (Bianchi) Yasnovitch.
Anita grew up on Elk Lake in Waymart and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in their boat. When she was in her 40's, Anita graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lackawanna College in Wayne County and received her Associate's Degree. For several years, she worked for the Western Wayne School District at R.D. Wilson Elementary; working with autistic children is what she enjoyed the most.
Family was the most important thing to her. She will be remembered as a fierce Mama Bear, kind, generous, smart, supportive and an amazing cook! She loved music and dancing with Butch, they were always the best couple on the dance floor!
She is also survived by a son, Michael Gill; and a daughter, Shannon Gill, both of Waymart; and her dog, Abby.
Anita was also preceded in death by a brother, William Yasnovitch.
In accordance with her wishes, following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 27, 2019