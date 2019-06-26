Anna T. French, 75, of White Mills, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, David W. French. The couple married on October 5, 1968.



Born on March 18, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Lacker) Fey. She was a graduate of Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, NY.



Anna worked at several places over the years and retired from The Dime Bank.



She was a faithful member of the former St. Joseph's Church in White Mills where she was also a member of the Ladies of St. Joseph's Church. Recently she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish attending St. Bernard's Church in Beach Lake. She was also a member of St. John's Altar and Rosary Society.



Anna enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with her friends. A talented baker, Anna used her baking skills to help others for any and all fundraisers requesting baked goods.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Alice A. French and fiancé, Stephen D. Brokenshire of Honesdale; her grandson Bryce Klinger; her sister Katherine Ball of White Mills; a sister in law & brother in law Joan (French) and Neil Warner of Hemet, California; a close family friend Karen Smith; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her sister Caroline Weidler, and two brother in laws, Edward Weidler & Phillip Ball.



Following cremation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church in Beach Lake on Thursday, June 27th at 10 am.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale. Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Wednesday, 4 to 7.