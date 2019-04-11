Arthur M. Rutledge Sr., 78, of Abrahamsville, PA., retired from farming on Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, when he passed away unexpectedly at home.



He was born March 8, 1941 in Carbondale, PA, to Arthur V. And Helen Diehl Rutledge. He graduated from Damascus High School in 1959 and married Beverly Canfield in 1963. They were blessed with four children.



After many years of dairy farming, he developed an interest in restoring antique tractors, especially Massey-Harris. He was active in the first years of the Callicoon tractor parades. He enjoyed community gatherings like square dancing, chicken barbecues, and listening to the Old Time Fiddlers.



He is survived by his only brother, Ronnie Rutledge (Linda Borelli), his close friend, Sharon Kelly, and his former wife, Beverly. His children are Art Jr, known as "Fudd", Melanie (John Branston), Rebecca Senft, and Katicia (Michael Rothrock). Fudd's children are Brittany (daughter Baylee), Nicholas, Mikaylah, and Bryce Rutledge. Melanie's children are Jesse (Megan) Rutledge and Noah Branston. Becky's children are Sabrina (Jacob Stump, daughters Zofia and Rowan), Gregory and Garrett Senft. Ticia's children are Katherine and Gabrielle Rothrock.



We will gather at the Lookout Fire Hall to celebrate Art's life and share stories of his shenanigans on Saturday, April 27th at noon.



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431 Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 11, 2019