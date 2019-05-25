Home

Hummel Funeral Home
574 Hill St
Middleburg, PA 17842
(570) 837-5364
Avis W. Rolston


1929 - 2019
Avis W. Rolston
Avis W. Rolston departed this life to be with her Lord on May 19, 2019 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, PA. Her daughter and granddaughter were at her side.
Born in Galilee, PA on July 29, 1929 to the late Lloyd and Glera Monington Smith, she was the first born of four children. Married to the late Leonard E Rolston , who passed in 2012, they spent the majority of their 65 years of marriage in Milanville, PA before retiring to Interlachen FL. Being an avid quilter and sewer, she leaves a legacy of award winning needlework.
She is survived by one daughter, Leona Rolston-Dean of Middleburg, PA, two granddaughters, Lisa and Michael Williams of Troy, Ohio, Sheri and James Wells of Middleburg, PA., a sister, Sharron Reynolds of Liberty, NY and a brother, Nevylle Smith of Gulfport, MS. Five great grandchildren also survive: Ashley Kelch of Troy OH, Joshua Litzenbauer of Scranton, PA, Michael Williams, Jr of Troy OH, Brandon and Brienne Kaplan of Middleburg, PA. She is preceded in death by a brother, Verlyn Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Hummel Funeral Home in Middleburg, PA with graveside services to be held at the Milanville Cemetery in Wayne County, PA at the convenience of the family later this summer. Those wishing to attend should contact the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sew and Sew Quilters of First United Methodist Church PO Box 126 Interlachen FL 32148
Published in Wayne Independent on May 25, 2019
