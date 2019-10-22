Home

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Beam

Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Beam Obituary
Barbara Ann "Bobbie" Beam, 69, of Waymart passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at home.

Born October 4, 1950 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Lorenza Clark "Barney" Beam and Elizabeth Vada (Holley) Beam.

Bobbie resided in Waymart most of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved taking rides on the hurdy-gurdy. She loved going out shopping. Bobbie loved sitting out on her porch watching her humming birds. She really enjoyed driving her school van and interacting with the kids she drove.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Russell of Carbondale; a son, Gary Holtsmaster and his wife Barb of Waymart; a brother, Randy Beam and his wife Allison of South Canaan; two sisters, Linda Carney and her husband Lyman of Waymart; and April Amorine and her husband Roger of Lake Ariel; grandchildren, Karisa, Crystal, Laura, Samantha, Christopher, Corey, Victoria, Davena, and Chayse; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Brayden, Clayton, Adalie; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Carousel at Camp Ladore, near 287 Owego Turnpike, Waymart, PA with Bobbie's niece, Betty Ellen Barrett officiating.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM in the Carousel.

Interment will be on Saturday in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 22, 2019
