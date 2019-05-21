Barbara Gager, 64, of Cold Springs, PA passed away peacefully at her home unexpectedly May 16th, 2019. She was born October 22", 1954 in Honesdale, PA.

She Was the daughter of the late Robert Martin and Harriet Eleanor Yepson.

She was the caring wife of Ricky Gager of Cold Springs, PA and loving mother to her 3 sons all 8 years apart. they were married for 46 years, on June 30th it would have been 47 years. Barb loved the outdoors, usually growing a large garden each year and then enjoyed canning the fruits of her labors. Flowers, shrubs any growing thing was a joy to her. She loved spending time with her family and cooking.

Besides being a homemaker, she worked outside the home at Katz, Ellen Memorial and over 12 years at Wayne Memorial until she left to care for her mother. She then worked as a Home Health Aide. She also loved being the center Gramma at AGLC where she would read to the kids and helped out in any way that she could.

Along with her parents she was proceeded in death by her sister Elizabeth Anne Summers of Florida. Mother and Father In-law Glenn and Ruth Gager of Cold Springs, PA.

She is survived by her husband Ricky Gager, sister Lisa Seay and husband Bobby of Fleetwood, NC, bother Robert and Joan Yepson of LA, and bother in-law J Michael Summers of FL, sons Jason G. Gager and companion Katie Morgan of Lakeville, PA, Adam Gager and wife Ashley Lynn Gager of Honesdale, PA, Nicholas Glenn Gager who resides at home. Four grandchildren Alexander Glenn Gager, 17, and Robert James Gager, 14, children of Jason, Ayden Robert Gager, 9, and Araya Ruth Gager, 4, children of Adam. She has many nieces and nephews and Brother and sister in-laws.

Friends and Family may call on Tuesday May 21" from 4pm-7pm and the Funeral Service will be Wednesday May 22" at 1pm at Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St. Honesdale, PA.