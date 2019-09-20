Wayne Independent Obituaries
|
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Bernard F. Nonnenmacher

Bernard F. Nonnenmacher Obituary
Bernard F. Nonnenmacher, 88, of Honesdale, died on September 19, 2019, at Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce (Varcoe) Nonnenmacher. The couple married on June 25, 1955.
Born on May 29, 1931, in Honesdale, he was the son of Ferdinand and Agnes (Smith) Nonnenmacher. A 1949 graduate of Honesdale Catholic High School, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He retired from Moore Business Forms in 1994.
Bernard was a devoted father to his children Joseph Nonnenmacher, Robert Nonnenmacher, Thomas Nonnenmacher and Janice Klinkiewicz, Susan Baker and husband Lee, Barbara Young, Martin Nonnenmacher, and Gary Nonnenmacher. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Bernard is survived by three brothers and four sisters: Clarence Nonnenmacher, Eugene Nonnenmacher, John Nonnenmacher and wife Kathy, Rita Young, Pauline Theobald and husband John, Teresa Nonnenmacher, and Helene Niekrewicz and husband Frank. He was preceded in death by sister Marie Coligan.
Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Honesdale.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 20, 2019
