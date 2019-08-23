|
|
Betty Dana Mitchell Lathrop, 92, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, PA. She was born on October 6, 1926 in Springville, PA to the late Dana and Florence (Hibbard) Mitchell.
Betty is survived by her children, Judy (Ted) Lewis of Kingston, PA and Robert (Shirley) Lathrop of Honesdale, PA; 5 grandchildren, Joshua (Walter) Lewis of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nathaniel (Christina) Lewis of Phoenix, AZ, Sarah (Roger) Zepeda of Silver Spring, MD, Cathleen (Travis) Rivera of Honesdale, PA and Elizabeth (Christopher) Eno of Pasadena, CA; 5 great-grandchildren, Marco and Isabell Lewis, Maya and Theodore Lewis, and Adalynn Rivera. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Lathrop of almost 69 years and a baby daughter.
Betty graduated from Springville High School in 1944 and then Moses Taylor School of Nursing in 1947 becoming a registered nurse. She was one of two nurses who opened the old Tyler Memorial Hospital in Meshoppen, PA. Betty worked as the nurse for the Susquehanna County Poor Farm. She also did private duty and worked at Montrose Hospital, Montrose, PA. The last years of her nursing career, Betty worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Health in Montrose and then Tunkhannock, PA.
Betty was a member and extremely involved in the life of Elk Lake Community Church. For over 50 years she was the organist/pianist. She served as different officers in the Women's Group – ELCAS and as the Church Board Secretary.
A funeral service for Betty Lathrop will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am at the Elk Lake Community Church, Elk Lake, PA with Pastor Charles Bishop officiating. Visitation with the family will start at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Elk Lake Community Church, C/O Kimberly Hollister, 268 Little Elk Lake Road, Montrose, Pa 18801.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their loving care of Betty as she transitioned from this life to the next.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 23, 2019