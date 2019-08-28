|
Bobie Jo Christine Catania, 35, a life long resident of Equinunk, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019.
Bobie Jo had many passions in life, but enjoyed drawing, writing poems and riding bikes. She was a loving mother of two boys, Andrew John Smith, Jr. and Aiden Smith. Her boys were her life, her everything. She also enjoyed sitting by the river and being with family.
In addition to her sons, Bobie Jo leaves behind her boyfriend, Andy Smith, Sr.; her loving mother, Dawn Haines; her father, Charles Catania, Sr.; five brothers: Leroy Catania, John Griffith, Jr., Joshua Catania, John Catania and Charles Catania, Jr.; a sister: Olivia Catania Jacob; aunts and uncles: Pearl and Tom Tomczyk, Robert and Tracy Haines and Bryan Haines; a step father: Alan Griffith; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Patricia Haines; her grandfather: Robert Haines; and a brother, Scott Catania.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 89 Farview Street, Carbondale.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations directly to the funeral home to help cover final expenses.
Those who donate can also write an expression of sympathy for the family or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the families time of need. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please share this link by copying and pasting on all social media platforms, email and text.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 28, 2019