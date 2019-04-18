Home

Carol S. Williams passed away April 15, 2019 in the Mid Valley Manor Personal Care, Peckville, Pa. She was married to the late Reginald F. Williams Sr.

Born in Aldenville on September 26, 1935 she was the daughter of the late George and Bessie Knapp. Carol worked as a beautician for many years. In her young career she owned and operated a beauty shop in Waymart. She was a cheerleader in high school and inspired her granddaughter to follow in her footsteps. Carol's greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her grandchildren, family, and her beloved dachshunds.

Carol is survived by her son, Reginald F. Williams Jr and his wife Barbara of Upper Sandusky, OH; a granddaughter, Lindsay Williams of Toledo Ohio; a sister, Jean Bowen of Kingston NY; a brother, Gordon Knapp and his wife Annalise of Honesdale Pa; a sister- in -law Loraine Knapp of Port Jervis NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband Reginald Williams Sr,; a son, Gary Williams; two infant sons: Dennis and Gordon Robert ; a grandson, Matthew John Williams; a brother Robert Knapp and brother-in -law Norman Bowen.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431 with Pastor Sal Maiorana officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.
Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 18, 2019
