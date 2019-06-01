Catherine A. Beck, 83, of Waymart passed away Thursday morning, May 30, 2019 at Carbondale Nursing Home after an illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Jacob H. Beck. They were married on May 25, 1957.



Born October 7, 1935 in Waterbury, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Smith) Rathburn.



Catherine was a devout and faithful Catholic; she loved St. Mary's Church where she was an avid member and supporter. Catherine was well known for her creativity which was displayed in her business, Katie's Crafts. She loved her family more than anything and always put her loved ones before herself.



She is also survived by three children: Carmen Gonzalez and her husband Jose of Duryea, Michael Beck of Waymart, and Minerva Barrett and her husband Jim of Clarks Summit; five grandchildren: Katie Dickison, Erin, Jennifer, Tyler, and James Barrett; and two great-grandchildren: Anna and Eli.



Catherine was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Rathburn.



Following cremation, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Rd. Waymart, PA with Rev. John Albosta officiating.



Interment will follow in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, 1-800-805-5856, www.stjude.org/donate



Arrangements by Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472.