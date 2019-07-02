Celine Opinsky Tiel passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.

Celine was born in the Minooka section of Scranton on December 22, 1938. She was baptized in St. Joseph's Church, Minooka on December 31, 1938.



Celine was the 13th of 14 children to Albert and Mary Opinsky. There were 9 boys and 5 girls. All her siblings called her "Sal." As a very young child about 4 years old, she saw her two older brothers go off to serve their country in World War II. Albert in the US Navy and Paul (PJ) in the Coast Guard.



While her brothers served their country, the family moved to the little town of White Mills on February 10, 1944. Her parents wanted a country life for their children.



Celine went to school in the White Mills School for 8 grades, then on to Hawley High School. She graduated high school on June 6, 1957.



Having dated her husband, the late John Tiel from October of 1952, they married in St. Joseph's Church, White Mills on August 30, 1958.

John passed away on February 18, 2019. They had been married over 60 years at the time of his death.



Celine is survived by Phillip "Buckshot", the young man who the couple loved very much. Also many nephews and nieces and many friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3rd at St. Joseph's Church, Rileyville at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow in St. Julianna's Cemetery in Rock Lake. Friends may visit Hessling

Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Tuesday, 4 to 7. All attending are asked to use the 5th Street entrance.



Memorial contributions can be made to Alert Hook and Ladder Co. #2, 222 Willow Ave. Honesdale, PA 18431.