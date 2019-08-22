|
|
Charles "Chuck" Wilmot passed away August 1st after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was at home with his beloved wife and family.
He has joined his parents, Loren and Lois Wilmot, two brothers, Douglas and Mark Wilmot, in heaven. He will be greatly missed by his wife Deborah Wilmot, son Mickey Wilmot, daughter Lisa and Bryan Benge, and daughter Lori and Erick Sanderson; four brothers: George Wilmot, James Gumble, Loren Wilmot and wife, Pam, Donald and Cindy Wilmot ; three sisters: Johan and Duane Baker, Linda and Al Day, and Dawn and Jim Smith; his legacy of love and kindness will live on through his grandchildren Mikayla, Mike, Lane, Shelby, Tai, Benny, Evan, Isabel, Chelsea, and Chrissy; great-grandchildren Chris, Quinn, and Oliver; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In his younger years Chuck loved playing softball with his family and friends. After moving to Oklahoma in 1985 he became an avid golfer. He was proud of his hole-in-one on the 9th hole.
A celebration of life will be held on August 24, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Lookout Fire Hall, 2625 Hancock Highway, Equinunk, Pa.
Local arrangements are by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St. Honesdale, PA
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 22, 2019