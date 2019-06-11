Cheryl L. Matthews, 71, of Kissimmee Florida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019 after battling an illness at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Ronald B. Matthews in 2006.



She was born on June 6, 1947 as one of four children to the late Harry Clair and Jeanne Fleeger and graduated from Honesdale High School in 1965. For over 30 years, she worked as a hairstylist in several Honesdale salons including over a decade as the proud owner of Cheryl's Hair Designs on Main Street.



Cheryl enjoyed golfing with her friends at Cricket Hill Golf Club, spending summers at Long Beach Island with her dear friends and family, and camping at Jungle Jim's Campground in Bethany, PA. Cheryl had a zest for cooking, local community events, shopping with her friends and caring for her beloved dogs. Cheryl was also a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale, PA. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother (Grammy), and friend.





She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Matthews of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Scott Matthews and his wife Susan of San Antonio, TX; and three grandchildren. Cheryl is also survived by her sister, Lynn Fleeger; brothers, Brad Fleeger and Bruce Fleeger; brother-in-law, Donald Matthews and his wife Ann Matthews; sister-in-law, Gwen Montz; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Per Cheryl's request, no funeral services will be held. A private interment will be held at the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners at a future date with special arrangements by A Community Funeral Home, Orlando, FL and Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, Honesdale, PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Center (web.cshospice.org) or the , in her name.