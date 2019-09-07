Wayne Independent Obituaries
|
Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
Christine E. Lord


1979 - 2019
Christine E. Lord Obituary
Christine E. Lord, 39 of Honesdale, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Born on November 11, 1979 in Honesdale, she is the beloved daughter of Bette Kline Lord of Honesdale and the late Russell E. Lord. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1998.

Chrissy was a very gentle, kind and generous person. She loved her dog Jasper and all the other pets she took in over the years. Most of all, she loved her son Xavier and is very proud of him.

"In your life you touched so many. In your death many lives were changed."

Also surviving is her son Xavier Eccles; her sister Lisa Layden; her brothers Jason and Anthony Lord; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10th at 6pm at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 5 until the time of service.
Published in Wayne Independent on Sept. 7, 2019
