Christopher R. Anthony, 41 of Hamlin, died Tuesday at home. His wife of 2 years is the former Amanda Merryman.
Born in Ridgewood, NJ he is the son of Vincent Anthony of Norwich, NY and the late Lorraine DePalma. He was a graduate of Western Wayne High School Class of 1996. He was employed by Treesmiths Utility Arborists as a Supervisor.
Chris loved life and enjoyed riding his Harley, playing the drums, and spending time with his wife, his dogs, his friends, and his family. Chris was a kind soul and a friend to everyone he ever met. He was always willing to help those in need and impacted many lives in a positive way through his story and the way he chose to live his life. His presence will be greatly missed in the lives of all who knew him.
Also surviving are a step-son Jordan Rola of Lake Ariel; brothers Thomas DePalma of Honesdale and Ralph Anthony of Hamlin; Uncle Rick DePalma.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
A celebration of life will be held on August 18, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm at R Place on 590, 482 Hamlin Hwy, Hamlin, PA. 18427
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Wayne Independent on Aug. 13, 2019