|
|
Clarence R. Weeks, 96, a resident at Julia Ribaudo Nursing Home, formerly of Honesdale passed away on Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 after an illness.
Born September 2, 1923 in Carbondale, Lackawanna County Pa. he was the son of the late Charles C. Weeks and Ida T. Weeks.
Clarence was a faithful Christian who loved his Savior Jesus Christ, above all else. He was an accomplished musician and enjoyed playing the piano. He is now at peace in Heaven with his loved ones, in the presence of his beloved God. Psalm 31:5
He is survived by many loving friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431 with Pastor Phil Pieros officiating.
Friends may visit on Wednesday from 6:00 PM until the time of service in the funeral home.
Interment and Graveside services will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM in Glen Dyberry Cemetery, Honesdale.
www.BryantFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 7, 2019