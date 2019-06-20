Crystal M. Shaffer, 63, of South Sterling, died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, after a lengthy illness.



Born October 17, 1955 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Niles and Dorothy Arnold Shaffer.



Crystal was a member of the first graduating class of Western Wayne High School in 1973 and later graduated from Zion Bible Institute in Barrington, RI. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a residential program specialist for the Human Resource Center, Beach Lake, for many years.



Crystal was a faithful member of the Hamlin Assembly of God Church and graciously hosted bible studies at her home.



Her son, Mike will remember her and a great mom and a loving and caring person who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.



She is survived by a son: Michael Shaffer of South Sterling; two brothers: Benny Shaffer and wife, Paula of Beach Lake and Kirk Shaffer of West Warwick, RI; a sister: Penny Jaggars and husband, Barry of Thompson; three nieces.



A celebration of Crystal's life will be held Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Hamlin Assembly of God Church, 613 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, with Pastor Ken Claflin, officiating.



Friends may call Friday from 5-6 p.m. at the church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale.



Published in Wayne Independent on June 20, 2019