Daniel L. Vannatta, of Honesdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center. He was born on December 30, 1946, and was 72 years old.



Dan was a "life member" of the 11th Armored Cavalry's Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia following his service in the U.S. Army from November 1966 to October 1968. Dan was a member of the K Troop, 3rd Squadron of the 11th Cavalry. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal with "V" Device, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Following his service in the Army, Dan worked as a tugboat deck hand until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed the simple things in life. Some of his favorite activities were fishing, working on his property in Beach Lake, riding his tractors, and spending time with his beloved dog, Robin. Dan was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Lee Vannatta. Dan will be missed by his many friends.



