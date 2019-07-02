Daniel "Danny" Miller passed away on June 28, 2019. Danny was diagnosed with colon cancer twelve years ago and although his original prognosis was grim, his strong spirit helped him persist through several happy and productive years.



He will be missed deeply by his family, especially his wife and "teammate" of 39 years, Debbie (Olver), his son, Daryl Miller, his daughter, Deanna Grandstaff and her husband, Matthew, and two granddaughters, Renee Miller and Baby Grandstaff on the way.



He is also survived by his sister, LoreAnn of Honedsale; brothers: Bill, Ken, Paul, Chris, Trevor, sister Lorien and step-mother Sue Gouso of Arizona, a very special Aunt Dolly, and his step-father, Rich Bayly. He was a loving Husband, Father, Uncle, brother-in-law, and, especially, "Opa."



Daniel was born Daniel Gouso on November 22, 1959 in North Kingston, RI to Alfred Gouso (deceased) and Hannelore (Hilmers-Gouso-Miller) Bayly (deceased). He later adopted the surname of his stepfather, Russell Miller.



Danny was a hard worker and held several middle-management positions in the manufacturing industry. He enjoyed working as security for the Wayne County Fair and sporting events at the school. Most importantly, Danny was extremely proud of his service to his country in both the United States Air Force and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. In 2001 he retired from the National Guard as a Major after 22 years.



Danny was extremely active in the Honesdale community. He supported the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered for several positions with Troop #1. He received his Wood Badge and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. Danny was also a member of the Honesdale Area Jaycees and the Honesdale Masonic Lodge #218. He served as Master of the Lodge in 1997.



Danny appreciated simple joys such as going for a walk after dinner, watching Penn State football, or celebrating his German heritage. He valued education and loved to learn something new every day. Danny had a passion for woodworking and crafted items for family, friends and charities such as Habitat for Humanity. The tables, bookcases, and toys he built will serve as a reminder of his thoughtfulness, generosity, and skill in years to come.



The family is thankful to the many nurses and doctors who cared for Danny throughout his twelve year battle with cancer, and they especially thank Julia for her love and nursing skills.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, July 5 and the funeral will be at noon on Saturday, July 6th. Both the visitation and funeral will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 706 Church St. Honesdale, PA. Arrangements are by Arthur Bryant Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Boy Scouts of America Troop #1 or the Wayne County Habitat for Humanity. Published in Wayne Independent on July 2, 2019