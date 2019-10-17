|
Darlene Ann Hendershot, 71, of Honesdale, died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Hendershot Sr. on April 28, 2014. The couple married on December 17, 1966.
Born on December 31, 1947 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late George Williams Sr. and Ethel (Spangenberg) Williams.
A loving mother and housewife, Darlene loved spending time with her family. Darlene loved listening to Elvis and watching western movies.
She also loved taking care of her cats and dog Annie.
Surviving is her daughter Darlene Gelderman and husband Mike of Pleasant Mount; her sons Steve Hendershot Jr. and Ronald Hendershot both of Honesdale; her sisters Pearl Myers and Barbara Landers; her brothers David and Roy Williams; brother-in-law James Hendershot; sister-in-law Connie Williams; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother George Williams Jr.
Friends may visit Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale on Monday, Oct. 21st from 4 to 7. As per her request, cremation will follow. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr. Honesdale, PA 18431.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 17, 2019