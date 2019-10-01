|
Davy R. Stiles, 75, of Honesdale, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home, after a sudden illness.
Born September 10, 1944 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Edgar G. and Louise E. Coons Stiles.
Davy graduated from Waymart High School. He served in the United States Army. For many years, Davy was a Security Guard at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.
He is survived by a brother, Gerald Stiles and his wife Diane of Canton, Pennsylvania, two sons: Richard Stiles & Donald Stiles of Beech Grove; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew, in 1993; a sister, Janice Winters, and three brothers, Daniel Stiles, Robert Stiles, and William Stiles.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Aldenville Baptist Church, 971 Creek Drive Prompton, PA (Aldenville) 18456 with Pastor Gary Gilpin officiating.
Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Davy's memory to the Aldenville Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Burial with Military Honors will be in Clinton Center Cemetery on Thursday.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 1, 2019