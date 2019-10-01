Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins Funeral Home
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Davy Stiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davy R. Stiles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Davy R. Stiles Obituary
Davy R. Stiles, 75, of Honesdale, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home, after a sudden illness.

Born September 10, 1944 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Edgar G. and Louise E. Coons Stiles.

Davy graduated from Waymart High School. He served in the United States Army. For many years, Davy was a Security Guard at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale.

He is survived by a brother, Gerald Stiles and his wife Diane of Canton, Pennsylvania, two sons: Richard Stiles & Donald Stiles of Beech Grove; a granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew, in 1993; a sister, Janice Winters, and three brothers, Daniel Stiles, Robert Stiles, and William Stiles.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the Aldenville Baptist Church, 971 Creek Drive Prompton, PA (Aldenville) 18456 with Pastor Gary Gilpin officiating.

Friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Davy's memory to the Aldenville Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com

Burial with Military Honors will be in Clinton Center Cemetery on Thursday.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Davy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now