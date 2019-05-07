Diane Marie Day, born May 11, 1957, left this world to be rejoined with her beloved husband, Paul E. Day, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

This was following a four-year battle with cancer that she fought on behalf of her loved ones.

Diane was the daughter of Clayton and Gabriel Schott Eldred and is survived by two children; Misty Ann Brooking (wife of Paul Brooking) and Cherie Lynn Shepstone (wife of Patrick Shepstone). Diane's brother, Randy Eldred (husband of

Barbara) predeceased her. T

wo sisters, Dale Lee Eldred of Girdland and Dawn Eldred Hardler and her husband James of Rileyville also survive. She had two beautiful grandchildren; Gloria and Faline Brooking, both of whom adored her.

Diane and Paul were dedicated to each other and took on the challenges of life together, as an unbreakable team. They started with little, later took over the family farm in the Union area of Equinunk and eventually built a very successful construction business.

Diane loved gardening (she had a garden planned for this year), crafting, quilting and sewing. She also did volunteer work for the Damascus Ambulance and Equinunk Fire organizations.

She was a world traveler as well, having taken multiple cruises and visited both Alaska and Australia. Her last trip was to Disneyworld, where she took her two grandchildren and their parents.

She was a quiet, but busy and extremely hard-working mother, grandmother and wife, having been a farmer, homemaker, postal carrier and partner in the family construction business. Diane was also the epitome of the "Mama Grizzly" who protected her cubs.

A private interment will be in the Union Cemetery.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main Street, Honesdale with the Rev. Mary Bryant officiating. Friends may visit that morning, Wednesday, from 10:00 AM -12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Damascus Ambulance Corps, 1290 Cochecton Tpke, Tyler Hill, Pa 18469 or the Equinunk Fire Company,PO Box 67 Equinunk, Pa 18469. Published in Wayne Independent on May 7, 2019