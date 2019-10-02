|
|
Donald Clayton Brown, 74, of Waymart, PA passed away unexpectedly, Sunday morning, September 29, 2019 at home.
Born June 16, 1945 in Deposit, New York; he was the son of the late Harry Russell Brown and Jennie Louise Figger Brown. He was married to Shirley Nolan on January 9, 1971.
Don was a man of many hats and known to most as "Farmer Brown." He served in the United States Army from July 1963 to July 1966, stationed in Turkey and Germany.
He earned the rank of Sgt. E5. A member of Co. B 79th Engineering Battalion as Construction Foreman and Heavy Equipment Operator. He earned his GED while in the Army, and was a member of the Class of 1964 at Damascus High School. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union, Stroudsburg, PA from 1968 to 1971 where he worked on hotels and road construction, including I-84.
Don had a dairy herd at two different farms from 1971 to 1986. He worked at Farview State Hospital and SCI Waymart as a Security Guard/Corrections Officer from 1984 -2012. Don was an employee of Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners from 1993 until his death. He drove school bus for Jenkins Transportation, Western Wayne School District from 1997 to 2018 until he lost the sight in his right eye.
He was devoted to his family. Don was an extremely hard worker, had a big heart, and enjoyed what he did.
Don is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son, Leroy; and his "Buddy" his pride and joy, grandson, Evan Brown; brothers, John Brown and Dickson Brown (his twin); sisters, Lura Schwebke, Sally Payne and Rowena Lewis; his mother-in-law, Inez Nolan; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; cousins; and numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence Brown, and Carl Brown; sisters, Marie Boots and Rose Branning; father-in-law, Gerald Nolan; brothers-in-law, Thomas Nolan, Bernie Boots, and Paul Lewis; and nephew, Randy Nolan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to the Waymart Fire Co. PO Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472.
Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners, Owego Turnpike, Waymart. Pastor Gary Gilpin will officiate. All attending may go directly to the cemetery.
Friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7 PM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 2, 2019