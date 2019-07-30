|
|
Dorothea "Dotty" (Munger) Cook, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 25, 2019, knowing she was loved.
She was born on September 30, 1924, in Honesdale, PA, the second of four children of Conrad and Margaret Josephine (Megivern) Munger. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Baranoski, and two brothers, Leonard and Robert Emmett.
After graduating from Honesdale Catholic High School in 1942, Dotty met her future husband, Clayton. After a fun-filled courtship, interrupted by WWII, they were married on September 19, 1945. After 46 years of marriage, Clayton passed away in 1991.
Soon after high school, Dotty started working as a seamstress at Katz Factory, and remained there until it closed in 1993. She also moonlighted as a waitress at Phil's Diner, on the corner of 5th and Main Streets, and at its current location as Cordaro's. "Dot" was a favorite with the late-night race crowd and State Police for her quick smile and fun-loving demeanor. After her retirement from Katz, Dotty continued using her extensive sewing skills in her clothing alteration home business. Dotty later had the opportunity to be a part time receptionist for the Wayne County Historical Society – a perfect job since she had been a lifelong resident of Honesdale, knew its history well, and loved talking with people.
Dotty enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, gardening, crocheting, baking, playing Pinochle and board games, and building puzzles. She volunteered for multiple organizations including the Jr. Catholic Daughters of America, Alert Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, AARP, and various church groups. The volunteer work she found most rewarding was visiting "the old people" at Wayne Woodlands Manor when she was in her 80s and early 90s.
Dotty's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
She looked forward to her yearly visits to Minnesota, and the many trips back and forth to Sayre, PA, for sleepovers. Her heart melted to be called Grandma Cookie, and as her grandchildren grew, she was very proud of all their accomplishments.
Despite losing most of her vision to Macular Degeneration, Dotty took great pride in the fact that she continued to live independently until age 93. She embraced life, choosing to focus on all the things she could still do, rather than lamenting the things she could no longer do. Her outlook inspired all who knew her.
Dotty is survived by her beloved family: a son and daughter-in-law, James and Janis Cook of Minneapolis, MN; a daughter and son-in-law, Sally Cook and Gregory Wells of Vestal, NY; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Cook) McNeill, Heather (Cook) Harmer, Paul Cook, Deborah Cook, Gina (Cook) Holland, Erick Murtland, Scott Cook, Adam Murtland, Kevin Cook; and eleven precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three nephews, Joseph, Richard, and Thomas Baranoski, whom she loved like sons; dear cousins, and many close friends, including special friends Shirley Serafinski, Jerry and Sue Atkinson, and Ray
and Stacie Telnock.
With grateful hearts, Dotty's family thanks the nurses and staff of Wayne Woodlands Manor, where she resided since March 2018. The tender, loving care she received was unsurpassed. The kindness and support extended to Dotty's family at the end of her life will always be appreciated.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dotty's life. Visiting hours are Thursday, August 1 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Hessling Funeral Home, 428 Main St. Honesdale, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Magdalen Church, 416 Church St, Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery, Honesdale.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dotty's name to:Wayne Woodlands Manor Activities Department, 37 Woodlands Drive, Waymart PA, 18472. Northeast Sight Services, 1825 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643
Published in Wayne Independent on July 30, 2019