Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy (Dot) Stephanie Burnes, age 77, passed away Saturday, April 13th, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.

Dot recently wrote in her journal, "Thank you God for blessing me with good family and friends. I am safe in your loving and forgiving arms."

This summer, in a private family ceremony in Florida, with the sun setting over the sea, mom's ashes will be released.

For dear friends and family in PA, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17th, 11am at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Pastor Adam Reinhardt will be officiating.

Dorothy was born in Hartford, Connecticut, May 31,1941. She attended Mount Saint Joseph's Academy and graduated in 1958. Dot disliked the blue shoes and white bows she had to wear daily. They were difficult to polish without turning the bows blue. To help her out, Ernie - our dad, used to polish her shoes following the school standards.

Dorothy married Ernest Carl Burnes on September 3,1960. Together, they had five children; Ruth, Laura, Larry, Pamela and Stephanie. Of course, Larry was her favorite and Stephanie was the spoiled one. (I'm the only son and I'm writing the Obituary). Many years after our parents' divorce, Mom met Jack. For 23 years, they enjoyed the simple things in life - good food, flavorful tea, and God's creation; flowers and birds (just like her mom). In a journal, Dot wrote the name Promise Land. We assumed it was about God's Promise Land.

In actuality, it is a lovely State Park in PA that Mom, Stephanie and Cameron and occasionally Jack frequented and enjoyed.

Dot enjoyed using Facebook to keep up with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She glowed as she spoke lovingly of them!

A funny story about Dot, our dad taught her how to drive and along the way she hit a sheep. Sorry Mr. Novak, if it was one of your sheep!

Mom discovered how much Jesus loves her by faithfully listening to Joyce Meyer.

Her dear friend Helen stated as I was writing this "she was my only American friend, a sweet lady that was kind to everyone". Probably not a good time to mention the wooden spoons broken over my bottom growing up. Ok Helen, you win "Sweet!"

Dorothy is survived by Jack Kozykowsk, Ruth and Jeffery Kozyra, Laura and Robert Yelinski, Laurence (wish you picked a better name for me, since I am your only son) and Marcy Burnes, Pamela and Joseph Scalora the last and most adored Stephanie and Richard DiFronzo. Dot also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; Chase and Victoria Kozyra; Robert, Nicole, Ryan and Chad Yelinski; Michael, Zachary, David and Rachel Burnes; Rebecca and Jennifer Scalora and Cameron DiFronzo. Four great grandchildren; Landon, Karlie, & Olivia Yelinski, as well as Anastasia Grace Kozyra.

Mom is preceded in death by her parents Stella and Anthony Luszczak and her granddaughter Heather Lynn Yelinski.

Her children would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Ellen Memorial Health Care Center and Sacred Heart Hospice; for not only easing her pain and providing her comfort but for helping her maintain her dignity as you did your job caring for her. Lovingly touching her hair as you spoke kindly to her. Going out of your way to keep us fully informed, even though we live miles apart. You truly are special gifts from God! We thank you

and love you for that!

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Published in Wayne Independent on Apr. 15, 2019