Douglas M. (Doug) Jenkins, 54, of Salem and formerly of Honesdale, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
He was born on August 27, 1964 in Berlin, Germany to the late Paul Wayne and Kendall Louise Leigh Jenkins.
For numerous years, Doug was employed with Katz's factory in Honesdale, PA, and was recently employed with Rowe Furniture Manufacturing in Elliston, Va. He loved being outdoors.
He was an extremely talented landscaper and carpenter and enjoyed gardening and camping with his family; however, he will be remembered most as a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many!
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Wilfrid and Louise Mason Leigh; paternal grandparents, Edgar and Alice Tegeler Jenkins; good friend and mother figure, Etzie O'Connell; and beloved dog, "Bridget."
Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his wife of 17 years, Debra Jenkins of Salem, Va.; daughter, Jaedyn Jenkins of Salem, Va.; siblings, Michael Jenkins (Lola) of Christiansburg, Va., Tammy Stubstad (Randy) of Salem, Va., and Paul Jenkins (Tracy) of Shawsville, Va.; good friends, Dennis and Sue Ford, Mike Horst, and Dolly and Chad Hall. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
