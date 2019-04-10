Edna Virginia Striffler, 80 years old, passed away peacefully on April 8. 2019 surrounded by her devoted daughters.



Edna was born September 25, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York to Walter and Anna Buck. She relocated with her family to New Jersey where she graduated from Butler High School and attended Paterson State College. As the daughter of a Mason, Edna was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey.



While raising her four daughters, Edna worked for Headstart in Wanaque & West Milford, NJ. Following the Striffler family move to Pennsylvania in 1986, she worked for Delaware Valley Job Corps, Callicoon,NY.

Her favorite job, however, was riding shotgun with her husband, Chris, as his work took them back and forth across Pennsylvania and New York, always on the lokout for places to return to with their children and grandchildren. Whether it was a business trip, a family vacation or an invite to dogsit, Edna and Chris' bags were always packed and ready and they looked forward to wherever the next adventure took them.



Edna was thrilled with the advances in technology that allowed her to both text and Facetime with her family. Her greatest fear was that her iPad would "die" and she would miss a call, a story, or a new picture from the grandkids or great grandkids. From Boston to Philadelphia, from New Jersey to Florida, Edna was never out of touch with her family. Edna was an active member of the Grace Ridge Church in Honesdale PA since 2008.



Predeceased by her beloved husband, Chris, her parents and son-in-law, Stephan Gubar.



Edna is survived by her four daughters, Cathyann Striffler-Gubar, Diane Rothamel & son-in-law, Scott, Suzanne Mansfield & son-in-law, Jim and Chrisann Striffler-Tetkoski & son-in-law, Joe. Additionally, Edna is survived by her grandchildren, Megan Kaiser (Erie), Kate Mansfield (Hamp Colzie), Davey Roberts (Lauren), Satcy Mansfield (Jesse Glosenger), Christian Tetkoski, Kyle Tetkoski (Gary Nestor), Emily Rothamel, Brett Rothamel, Jason Rothamel (Liberty), and J.R. Tetkoski (Michelle); great grandchildren, Lilly, Lilah, Lucas, Annie, JR, Zachary, Paige, Victoria, Charlie, Abby & Kenzie.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 5:00 PM in the Grace Ridge Church, Church Street, Honesdale with the Rev. Michael Lyle officiating. Friends may visit at the church on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 PM



Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street, Honesdale, Pa 18431.