Edward John Blasko, 91, a lifelong resident of Sterling Township, died Sunday evening, May 26, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Mildred (Michl) Blasko and they were married for over 66 years.





Born in Scranton on August 30, 1927, Edward was the son of the late Peter and Anna (Cimoch) Blasko. He graduated from Newfoundland High School, Class of 1946 and earned his associates degree in Accounting. Edward served in the U.S. Army and along with his wife and family, owned and operated their dairy farm. He also worked with his brother, as a heavy equipment operator.





As a faithful Roman Catholic, Edward was a member of the Church of Saint Catherine of Siena and the Knights of Columbus North Pocono Council 6050. He served as a past Sterling Township supervisor, was a past member of the Wayne County Tax Assessment Committee and belonged to the Farm Bureau.





Edward liked to work and tinker in his shop and loved operating all of the equipment on his farm. He was an avid fan of all sports.





In addition to his wife, Mildred, he is survived by his sons: Dr. Edward C. Blasko and his wife Angela of N.C., Michael J. Blasko of Moscow and Conrad Blasko and his wife Nadine of Stewartstown; his sisters: Ceil Maleski and Helen Shenko both of Moscow and his grandchildren: Damien Blasko of Philadelphia and Christine Blasko of Florida.





Edward's family would like to thank the entire staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital and the Good Sheperd Rehab at Wayne Memorial for their kindness and compassion in caring for him.





The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3 at 11:00 am in the Church of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Church Street in Moscow to be celebrated by Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp.





Viewing will be held on Monday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass.





In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Church of Saint Catherine of Siena, PO Box 250, Moscow Pa 18444. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Edward, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page. Published in Wayne Independent on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary