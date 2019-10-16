|
|
Elwin "Ron" Orr passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Morristown Medical Center.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3-7pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Ave, Morris Plains.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Virgil's Church, Morris Plains. Inurnment of Ashes will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
Please see [email protected] for more details and to leave a condolence.
Published in Wayne Independent on Oct. 16, 2019